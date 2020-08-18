UrduPoint.com
DC Ugres Ulema To Advocate Peace, Tranquility During Muharram-ul-Haram

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad District, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has emphasized Ulema and religious scholars of different sects to play their full fledged role in maintaining peace, tranquility and unity during the month of Muharram ul Haram.

He also emphasized on implementing SOPs issued by the government in the wake of the CoronaVirus situation while chairing a meeting convened to discuss law and order situation during the mourning days, restoration and maintenance of street lights, cleanliness and other necessary arrangements

The DC insisted on wearing masks and frequent use of sanitizers during the ten days of mourning, limiting the number of participants and maintaining social distance following the SOPs in its true spirit.

He said that elderly persons and children should not be allowed to participate in the processions and only traditional and permitted processions would be held. He said that in order to monitor the law and order situation, Control Rooms would be set up at Tehsil and district level.

The DC directed officials of the Health department to ensure the availability of required medicines, doctors, paramedical staff and ambulances at all hospitals and health centers. Officials of HESCO were asked to avoid resorting to load shedding during Muharram days.

He said that those found involved in disturbing law and order situations would not be tolerated at any cost. He called for avoiding instigating speeches and not to invite ulema whose entry is banned in the district.

Addressing the meeting SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that the police department has prepared a comprehensive plan for mourning days under which all mourning processions would be provided foolproof security and no one would be allowed to violate the law.

He said that SOPs issued by the Home Department would be implemented in any condition. He said that Sindh Police would distribute 5000 face masks among the participants of Majalis and mourning processions while ten ambulances of police department would accompany the processions.

Ulema of different sects presented proposals and issues pertaining to load shedding, sanitation and drainage and other issues and also assured of their cooperation in maintenance of law and order situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Junaid Hameed Samo, Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Tariq Ali Solangi, Officials of Indus Rangers, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of local government, Hesco, roads and other departments including Ulema and religious scholars from different sects attended the meeting.

