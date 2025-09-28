Open Menu

DC Underscores Right To Information As Pillar Of Transparency, Accountability

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM

DC underscores Right to Information as pillar of transparency, accountability

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) In observance of the International Day for the Right to Information (RTI), Deputy Commissioner Pishin, Mansoor Ahmed Qazi, highlighted the vital role of RTI in promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen empowerment across Balochistan.

DC Qazi emphasized that the global observance of RTI Day, including in Pakistan, serves to reaffirm the public’s fundamental right to access information and to address the persistent challenges in navigating bureaucratic systems. He reminded citizens that Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees every individual the right to obtain information on matters of public importance from government institutions.

Under the RTI law, citizens are entitled to submit formal applications to any government department, autonomous or semi-autonomous body, or institution receiving government support, to request timely access to public information.

DC Mansoor Ahmed Qazi clarified that "the concerned District Information Officer is bound under Section 10, Sub-section (7) of the RTI Act to provide the requested information within 14 days, provided it does not compromise national security or public interest.

He stressed that the law’s core objective is to foster transparency in governance and serve as a powerful tool in the fight against corruption. For RTI to be truly effective, he urged all relevant institutions to cooperate fully and promptly in its implementation.

DC Mansoor Ahmed Qazi praised the legal and technical framework underpinning RTI and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to raising public awareness about this right. He noted that efforts in Pishin align with broader provincial initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic governance.

He also highlighted the crucial role of the District Public Relations Department in ensuring accurate and timely dissemination of government policies and initiatives. This, he concluded, is essential for building public trust and fostering collaborative relationships between citizens and the administration.

Recent Stories

11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress ..

11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China

1 hour ago
 Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates ..

Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition

1 hour ago
 UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Av ..

UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award

1 hour ago
 India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final tod ..

India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi cha ..

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

2 hours ago
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

2 hours ago
 OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Ch ..

OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza

2 hours ago
 UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investm ..

UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman

2 hours ago
 General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Counc ..

General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE banking sector sets global model in AI-driven ..

UAE banking sector sets global model in AI-driven digital banking security

4 hours ago
 President offers condolences on passing of Salem I ..

President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan