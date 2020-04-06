DC unveils relief plan for deserving, jobless persons

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, has released relief plan for deserving and jobless persons due to recent lockdown throughout the district.

He said that according last population census the total population of the district is approximately 1.6 million comprising some 0.3 million families. Deputy commissioner said that out of 0.3 million families approximately 1,15,000 (about 38%) families are living at the line of poverty.

He said that it was estimated that due to coronavirus emergency, some 1,50,000 families were affected directly or indirectly. He said that out of these affected families 1,39,000 families could be supported through three systems. Deputy commissioner said that out of these families 1,11,266 families were presently registered with Benazir Income Support Programme and Ehsas Kifalat Programme and were receiving Rs2000 per month while would additional receive Rs1,000 per month for further four months.

On the other hand on the identification by Relief Commission constituted by Deputy Commissioner, 26,475 poor families would get Rs3000 per month in cash for four months. DC said that apart from this, Sindh government has accorded Rs20 million to district administration for distribution of ration bags among lockdown affected families.

The deputy commissioner said that in all 1,48,241 families of the district would be provided relief through these systems. He said that in addition to this 19,300 ration bags were distributed with the cooperation of philanthropists and social welfare organizations, out of which 10,000 ration bags were distributed in Taluka Nawabshah, 2500 Talukal Daur, 2000 bags in Qazi Ahmed while 4800 ration bags were distributed in Taluka Sakrand.

He said that funds received from Sindh government for distribution of ration would include 10 kilo flour, 5 kilo rice, one kilo sugar, 2 kilo oil, 2 kilo Dal chana and 190 gram tea. DC said that 10,800 rations bags purchased from open market as per specification cost Rs1,90,60000 at Rs1815 per bag.

He said that labour and transportation charges have come to Rs9,40,000 and distribution work has started. Announcement said that under the share basis 33% each ward would get 35 ration bags and rural areas share 57.15% 100 ration bags would distributed in each union council.

While 9.86% of ration bags would be distributed among disable persons, widows and minority members. Under the distribution system 2325 bags would be distributed in Taluka Sakrand, 525 bags in 15 wards of Sakrand town, 1800 bags in 18 union councils of the rural area, 2260 ration bags in Taluka Qazi Ahmed, 560 bags in in 16 wards of town Qazi Ahmed and 1700 bags in 17 union councils.

In Taluka Nawabshah 2105 bags, 1505 bags in city 43 wards and 600 bags would be distributed in 6 union councils. In Taluka Daur 775 ration bags would be distributed, which include 875 bags for 25 city wards and 1900 bags for 19 union councils of the rural area.

Apart from this 317 registered families of disable persons, 24 poor families registered with Thalaseamia Centre and 514 minority families would also receive ration bags.

On behalf of the Relief Commission comprising representative of Deputy Commissioner, Chairman Union Council, Chairman Local Zakat Committee, Female Councillor, NGOs and local elders, the list of 26,475 coronavirus affected persons and those sustained financial loss for inclusion in Ehsas Emergency Cash Program.