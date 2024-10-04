Open Menu

DC Unveils Student Information System At Chenab College Jhang

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 09:23 PM

DC unveils student information system at Chenab College Jhang

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair formally launched the Students Information System at Chenab College Jhang on Friday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair formally launched the Students Information System at Chenab College Jhang on Friday.

This innovative system is the result of a collaborative effort between Chenab College Jhang and the Punjab Information Board.

 

The new system promises to streamline various college operations, enabling parents to deposit fees through multiple cash systems and facilitating the transfer of staff salaries. 

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, who also serves as Chairman of Jhang Educational Trust, expressed gratitude in his address to the team behind the system's launch, acknowledging their remarkable achievement in implementing the project within a short timeframe.

The delegation of PITB, members of the board of Trustees, and college principals also appreciated this innovative development. 

