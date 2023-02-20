DC Upper Chitral assumes charge of office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The newly transferred Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Khalid Zaman has assumed the charge of his office.

According to an official statement, the deputy commissioner was received by Assistant Commissioner Mastooj Shah Adnan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Torkoh Rabnawaz Khan on reaching to Chitral Upper.

He carried vast administrative experience on different positions. The elders of Chitral have welcomed the deputy commissioner and hoped that he would utilize his energies for betterment of masses and development of the district.