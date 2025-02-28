DC Upper Kohistan Chairs Meeting On Ramazan Relief Measures
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan Friday chaired a meeting with representatives of the Bazaar Union to discuss strategies for controlling prices of essential commodities and providing relief to citizens during Ramazan.
The meeting focused on ensuring the availability of quality goods at fixed rates and preventing illegal profiteering, hoarding, and the sale of substandard items.
The deputy commissioner directed officials to enforce strict market monitoring and emphasized the administration’s commitment to providing maximum relief to the public.
He also stressed the need for coordination between the administration and the Bazaar Union to avoid any difficulties for consumers during the holy month.
