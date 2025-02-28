Open Menu

DC Upper Kohistan Chairs Meeting On Ramazan Relief Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM

DC Upper Kohistan chairs meeting on Ramazan relief measures

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan Friday chaired a meeting with representatives of the Bazaar Union to discuss strategies for controlling prices of essential commodities and providing relief to citizens during Ramazan.

The meeting focused on ensuring the availability of quality goods at fixed rates and preventing illegal profiteering, hoarding, and the sale of substandard items.

The deputy commissioner directed officials to enforce strict market monitoring and emphasized the administration’s commitment to providing maximum relief to the public.

He also stressed the need for coordination between the administration and the Bazaar Union to avoid any difficulties for consumers during the holy month.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations ..

Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin

1 minute ago
 ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

46 minutes ago
 24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

1 hour ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

2 hours ago
 ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

2 hours ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

2 hours ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan