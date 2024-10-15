Open Menu

DC Upper Kohistan Chairs Meeting To Address Issues Of DHPP-affected Residents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

DC Upper Kohistan chairs meeting to address issues of DHPP-affected residents

A meeting of the mediation committee between Dassu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) affected residents and WAPDA took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the mediation committee between Dassu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) affected residents and WAPDA took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan.

Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Idrees also attended the session. The meeting aimed to review the challenges faced by the affected individuals and to foster cooperation with WAPDA for their resolution.

During the discussions, residents raised various concerns, including compensation for agricultural land, the resettlement of displaced homes, and the provision of essential services in affected areas.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan assured participants that the local administration would take proactive measures to address these issues.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing communication between WAPDA and the residents to prevent delays in problem-solving.

In his address, MNA Muhammad Idrees expressed strong solidarity with the dam-affected residents and committed to advocating for their concerns on all available platforms. He urged both the government and WAPDA to collaborate for sustainable solutions to the residents' challenges.

WAPDA representatives confirmed their commitment to prioritizing the legitimate demands of the affected individuals and utilizing all available resources for their rehabilitation.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly WAPDA Dassu All Government

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

14 minutes ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

4 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

9 minutes ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

9 minutes ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

52 minutes ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

32 minutes ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

32 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

32 minutes ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

32 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

32 minutes ago
 PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism ..

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan