DC Upper Kohistan Chairs Meeting To Address Issues Of DHPP-affected Residents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A meeting of the mediation committee between Dassu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) affected residents and WAPDA took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan.
Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Idrees also attended the session. The meeting aimed to review the challenges faced by the affected individuals and to foster cooperation with WAPDA for their resolution.
During the discussions, residents raised various concerns, including compensation for agricultural land, the resettlement of displaced homes, and the provision of essential services in affected areas.
Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan assured participants that the local administration would take proactive measures to address these issues.
He highlighted the importance of enhancing communication between WAPDA and the residents to prevent delays in problem-solving.
In his address, MNA Muhammad Idrees expressed strong solidarity with the dam-affected residents and committed to advocating for their concerns on all available platforms. He urged both the government and WAPDA to collaborate for sustainable solutions to the residents' challenges.
WAPDA representatives confirmed their commitment to prioritizing the legitimate demands of the affected individuals and utilizing all available resources for their rehabilitation.
