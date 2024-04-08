DC Upper Kohistan Chairs Meeting To Review Administrative Matters
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Irfanullah Mahsud Monday chaired a meeting to address preparations for Eid al-Fitr and undertook a comprehensive review of administrative matters pertinent to the upcoming festival.
The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer (DPO) and heads of all departments in Upper Kohistan while all departments were assigned various activities during the period of Eid.
Strict prohibitions on aerial firing during Eid-ul-Fitr were announced by Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mahsud, who also issued a public appeal urging compliance, warning of legal repercussions otherwise.
Following this, Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mahsud also chaired another meeting to address challenges faced by DHQ Dasu.
Detailed discussions were conducted to assess and address the issues plaguing DHQ Dasu. Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mahsud emphasized the resolution of these challenges, affirming the commitment to provide comprehensive healthcare facilities to the residents of Upper Kohistan.
