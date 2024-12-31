DC Upper Kohistan for safeguarding inmates rights

Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting to address the challenges faced by prisoners in Jalkot Jail at his office

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting to address the challenges faced by prisoners in Jalkot Jail at his office.

The meeting included a comprehensive review of the prisoners' issues and existing arrangements, with a particular focus on providing warm clothing, adequate food, healthcare, and other essential facilities during the winter season.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan emphasized the importance of safeguarding prisoners' rights, underscoring that the jail environment should adhere to principles of human compassion. He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to ensuring the rule of law alongside the provision of fundamental human rights.

During the meeting, Superintendent of Jail Abdul Razzaq presented a detailed briefing on the current arrangements and the facilities available for prisoners. He assured full cooperation in resolving the inmates' concerns.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to prioritize the welfare of prisoners and implement immediate and effective

measures to enhance jail management. Representatives from all relevant departments were present at the meeting and pledged their support to ensure improved conditions for the inmates.