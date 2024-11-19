DC Upper Kohistan reviews development projects

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan conducted an extensive inspection of various departmental offices in Upper Kohistan, focusing on operational efficiency and public service delivery

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan conducted an extensive inspection of various departmental offices in Upper Kohistan, focusing on operational efficiency and public service delivery.

During the visit, DC Tariq Ali Khan assessed the performance of office operations, staff attendance, and the systems in place for addressing public complaints. He also reviewed the progress and quality of ongoing development projects, emphasizing the importance of their timely and high-standard completion.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to prioritize public convenience by improving office facilities and ensuring efficient grievance redressal. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to delivering the best services to the people of the district and resolving their issues without delay.

DC Tariq Ali Khan stated that such visits aim to ensure transparency in development projects, maintain high standards of service quality and address public concerns promptly and effectively.