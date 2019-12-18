UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Urge All Stake Holders To Make Efforts For Securing Position In Clean And Green Pakistan Index

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

DC urge all stake holders to make efforts for securing position in clean and green Pakistan index

All stake holders should join hands to secure prominent position of Sargodha district in Clean and Green Pakistan index

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :All stake holders should join hands to secure prominent position of Sargodha district in Clean and Green Pakistan index.

The Deputy Commissioner said and added that all concerned departments, students, social organizations and civil society can play their positive role for resolve of basic problems.

He said that all out efforts should be made to make the city areas clean and green while a marking system has also been setup here to resolve all matters of clean drinking water, up gradation of sewerage system, dumping of garbage and care of plants.

He also urged educational institutes to participate in the campaign so that desirable results could be achieved.

It has also decided that plantation would be made at 165 acre grabbed government land of Chak 91 NB while all pumping stations across city would also be made functional.

The Corporation administration has also assured that cleanliness in 22 Union councils of the city would also be ensured to meet the clean and green index.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Civil Society Sargodha All Government

Recent Stories

NAB opposes removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from ..

11 minutes ago

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

39 minutes ago

China support int'l Chinese language education pro ..

15 minutes ago

Danish gov't launches pilot projects to relieve st ..

15 minutes ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

46 minutes ago

&#039;For Abu Dhabi&#039; initiative to enhance pu ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.