DC urge all stake holders to make efforts for securing position in clean and green Pakistan index

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :All stake holders should join hands to secure prominent position of Sargodha district in Clean and Green Pakistan index.

The Deputy Commissioner said and added that all concerned departments, students, social organizations and civil society can play their positive role for resolve of basic problems.

He said that all out efforts should be made to make the city areas clean and green while a marking system has also been setup here to resolve all matters of clean drinking water, up gradation of sewerage system, dumping of garbage and care of plants.

He also urged educational institutes to participate in the campaign so that desirable results could be achieved.

It has also decided that plantation would be made at 165 acre grabbed government land of Chak 91 NB while all pumping stations across city would also be made functional.

The Corporation administration has also assured that cleanliness in 22 Union councils of the city would also be ensured to meet the clean and green index.