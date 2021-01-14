UrduPoint.com
DC Urged Farmers To Grow Wheat Crops

DC urged farmers to grow wheat crops

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Kamal said the government would provide subsidy of Rs.250 per acre to the wheat growers who cultivate the crops at maximum 15 acres of land.

He said this during the meeting with the officials of agriculture department here on Thursday.

He said the team of agriculture department should visit various areas and create awareness among farmers about the government subsidized programs and schemes so that the growers utilize their resources to grow wheat crops,adding that the problems faced by growers were resolved on priority.

DC said that strict section will be taken against the sellers of bogus seed, substandard pesticides and fertilizers. He said that fertilizers included DAP and Urea were present in the district and there was no shortage.

Agriculture officer brief the meeting regarding cultivation of crop including canola potato and other crops.

