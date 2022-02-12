DC urged for stern action against illegal town planners

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan has directed the officials concerned to prepare details of planners who looted the masses by offering plots in illegal housing societies

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan has directed the officials concerned to prepare details of planners who looted the masses by offering plots in illegal housing societies.

DC, while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, had decided to lunch action against such illegal twon planners.

DC maintained that Punjab government had banned establishment of housing colonies without determining site development zone.

He urged the citizens to demand approved map from planners before purchasing plots especially in urban area. He also categorically stated that nobody would be allowed to sell or buy plots without fulfilling legal requirements.

The meeting was attended by ADCR Omar Sherazi, Chief Officer District Council Muhammad Hassan and other officers concerned.