DC Urged The Philanthropists To Play Their Role To Assist The Deserving People

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh said that helping the daily wagers affected by the lockdown is also a moral responsibility of the rich people of the society along with government. Therefore, the philanthropists should assist the district administration in this regard.

He expressed these views while meeting with philanthropists. DC said that in the current situation ensuring the supply of ration and other necessities to deserving people is a need of the hour.

He said that the district administration was preparing lists of deserving people across the district which can be given financial assistance.

The availability of daily commodities especially medicines, flour, sugar, pulses, vegetables and fruits has been ensured during the closure of markets, he said and adding that consumers buy the items according to need. DC hoped that in current situation the philanthropists would play their role for the assisting the deserving people of society as always they done it in past.

More Stories From Pakistan

