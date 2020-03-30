DC urged the youth to be register as a volunteer

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh Monday urged the youth across the district to become part of citizen defense organization to deal with Coronavirus and register themselves as volunteers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh Monday urged the youth across the district to become part of citizen defense organization to deal with Coronavirus and register themselves as volunteers.

In a statement, he said the country was currently facing serious threats from the Coronavirus and the district administration was assisting affectees of the Lockdown with available resources.

However, it was not possible to overcome such a situation without the help and support of the civil society, so volunteers come forward and offer their services to their national brothers at this critical time.

On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner, the citizen defense department has begun registration of volunteers, so the willing youth and citizen can send their Names, CNIC and address on the Whatsapp no.03006090177 and also can contact civil Defense Official Number 048-9230215.