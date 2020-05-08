DC urged to complete wheat procurement targets within week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has urged the Assistant Commissioners to complete the wheat procurement targets within a week.

He expressed these views while presiding over a special meeting of Assistant Commissioners on Wheat Procurement. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Meesam Abbas, District food Controller Sufyan Asif Awan and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils.

Deputy Commissioner has also directed the Assistant Commissioners to use the services of Tiger Force volunteers for procurement of wheat. He said that the area under cultivation of wheat and its production in their tehsils should be recorded and the farmers should be provided with gunny bags and its return should be ensured.

He further directed that the secret godowns of flour mills should be traced and more stocks should be seized than allowed. He also directed to register an FIR against the farmers for lethargy in the sale of wheat.

He made it clear to the Assistant Commissioners that it was their responsibility to complete the target in the next ten days or else they would face severe action.

During the meeting, the Assistant Commissioners of all the Tehsils informed about the details of their targets, issuance of gunny bags, wheat procured so far and threshing and harvesting.