UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Urged To Complete Wheat Procurement Targets Within Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:05 PM

DC urged to complete wheat procurement targets within week

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has urged the Assistant Commissioners to complete the wheat procurement targets within a week

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has urged the Assistant Commissioners to complete the wheat procurement targets within a week.

He expressed these views while presiding over a special meeting of Assistant Commissioners on Wheat Procurement. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Meesam Abbas, District food Controller Sufyan Asif Awan and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils.

Deputy Commissioner has also directed the Assistant Commissioners to use the services of Tiger Force volunteers for procurement of wheat. He said that the area under cultivation of wheat and its production in their tehsils should be recorded and the farmers should be provided with gunny bags and its return should be ensured.

He further directed that the secret godowns of flour mills should be traced and more stocks should be seized than allowed. He also directed to register an FIR against the farmers for lethargy in the sale of wheat.

He made it clear to the Assistant Commissioners that it was their responsibility to complete the target in the next ten days or else they would face severe action.

During the meeting, the Assistant Commissioners of all the Tehsils informed about the details of their targets, issuance of gunny bags, wheat procured so far and threshing and harvesting.

Related Topics

Sale Stocks FIR All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

‘Bilawal should focus Thar where children are dy ..

2 minutes ago

Thar Foundation distributes ration package among 2 ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) ..

5 minutes ago

From pitch to politics: Iraq's new sports Former I ..

1 minute ago

Police foils drug smuggling bid, 52 Kg Hashish,21 ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Oman Exceeds 3,000, ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.