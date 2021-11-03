DC urges business community to refuse attending unvaccinated persons

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Aun Haider Gondal, has urged the business community to support the government and refuse to provide services to those who have not been vaccinated

LOWER DIR, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Aun Haider Gondal, has urged the business community to support the government and refuse to provide services to those who have not been vaccinated.

He also urged the business community, including owners of hotels, petrol pumps, and utility service providers, not to entertain non-vaccinated people.

He advised the public to get vaccinated and keep the vaccination certificate with them to avoid any inconvenience.

Strict action will be taken against those violating the district administration's orders, he said.

He said public support was needed to prevent the spread of Corona.