UrduPoint.com

DC Urges Business Community To Refuse Attending Unvaccinated Persons

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:53 PM

DC urges business community to refuse attending unvaccinated persons

Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Aun Haider Gondal, has urged the business community to support the government and refuse to provide services to those who have not been vaccinated

LOWER DIR, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Aun Haider Gondal, has urged the business community to support the government and refuse to provide services to those who have not been vaccinated.

He also urged the business community, including owners of hotels, petrol pumps, and utility service providers, not to entertain non-vaccinated people.

He advised the public to get vaccinated and keep the vaccination certificate with them to avoid any inconvenience.

Strict action will be taken against those violating the district administration's orders, he said.

He said public support was needed to prevent the spread of Corona.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Dir Government

Recent Stories

China-Pakistan Friendship Square inaugurated in Wu ..

China-Pakistan Friendship Square inaugurated in Wuhan

19 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. Scotla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan orders appointment of facilitation o ..

PM Imran Khan orders appointment of facilitation officers for Overseas Pakistani ..

33 seconds ago
 NA-133:  PTI leader approaches Appellate Tribunal ..

NA-133:  PTI leader approaches Appellate Tribunal rejection of nomination paper ..

31 minutes ago
 Int'l Community should play its role to compensat ..

Int'l Community should play its role to compensate losses in Afghanistan: Ali M ..

31 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Flag Day

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.