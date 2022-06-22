UrduPoint.com

DC Urges Candidates To Follow Code Of Conduct Issued For LG Election

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar stressed candidates representing of political parties and independent candidates taking part in local government elections scheduled on June 26, 2022, to necessarily act on Code of Conduct released by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure free, fair and transparent elections

He was chairing a meeting with representatives of political parties and independent candidates here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that holding of fair and transparent elections is the collective responsibility of Election Commission, district administration, related departments and political parties.

He said for that reason all officials and representatives of political parties shall strictly adhere to the Code of Conduct released by the ECP.

DC stressed election participating candidates to bind their polling agents to abide by the code of conduct completely.

He said that the district administration was taking steps to provide stipulated facilities at all polling stations.

Representatives of political parties and independent candidates apprised the meeting about their concerns and District Returning Officer Naveed Aziz assured that all possible steps would be taken to resolve the issues in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by Regional Election Commissioner/District Returning Officer Naveed Aziz, DSP Sher Ali Jamali, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, representatives of different political parties, independent candidates and officials of related departments

