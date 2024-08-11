DC Urges Celebration Of Independence Day With Enthusiasm, Passion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has said that Independence Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm, passion, respect and honor, as this country was achieved by our elders after great sacrifices.
He expressed these views on Sunday while presiding over a meeting in connection with Independence Day at Durbar Hall of the DC office.
In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Larkana One and Two, Rangers, education, Health, Forest, Local Government department officials, Deputy Chairman District Council Larkana Asadullah Bhutto, scouts and other related officials participated.
The DC said that all government institutions should fully participate in Independence Day programs.
He said that Naat programs, national songs, debates, parade march, flag raising programs should be organized.
He further said that the youth are the capital of this country, they should be included in these programs. He said that youth should be enlightened about the history and freedom struggle of Pakistan.
On this occasion Deputy Chairman District Council Larkana Asadullah Bhutto said that living nations celebrate independence days with great enthusiasm and respect. He said that Larkana will celebrate Independence Day as Eid the city will be decorated with Pakistani flags.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Swat valley's hidden gem 'Madyan town' opens its doors for tourists18 minutes ago
-
Independence is priceless; Lala Nazar Hussain recounts ordeal of 1947's migration28 minutes ago
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah11 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz11 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club11 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti11 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days11 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity11 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad11 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat11 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day11 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started11 hours ago