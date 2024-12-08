DC urges citizen to support admin for discouraging professional beggars

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday urged the citizen to support the administration to take action against the professional beggars to discourage this practice from the Federal capital.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) spokesperson, the deputy commissioner said that the campaign had already been launched against professional beggars across the capital city.

He said that some six beggars were arrested from the limits of Lohi Bir and Hamak police stations and they were transferred to the police station.