DC urges citizens to adopt Eco-friendly bags

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday sought public cooperation to make Islamabad plastic free by quitting Polythene shopper and moving towards paper and fabric made bags on permanent basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday sought public cooperation to make Islamabad plastic free by quitting Polythene shopper and moving towards paper and fabric made bags on permanent basis.

Talking to APP Shafqaat said it was the responsibility of every citizen to keep the environment clean through adopting Eco-friendly methods and get rid from the menace of plastic.

He said, in first phase, only polythene shopper had been banned while other recyclable plastic bags were allowed to carry things.

" People use these bags only for few minutes, without knowing its repercussions, and than throw it to the environment which affects the whole Eco system badly till next 500 years," he warned.

The teams of district administration was regularly conducting awareness campaigns in various markets of the city regarding usage of plastic bags with different stake holders to sensitize them about its harmful effects.

It was not a new initiative, the Deputy Commissioner said, in country like Kenya which has very low human index its usage was completely banned.

Giving details about the fines he said, after August 14 its being implemented across the city under the rules and regulations of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

It has been divided into three categories, the maximum fine of amount was Rs 5000 for consumers and for seller the penalty amount was fixed from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 and the manufactures for violating the law would be penalized up to Rs, 500,000.

The polythene bags sale purchase, manufacturing and import had completely been banned in the Federal capital and violators would be dealt strictly .

The decision to ban polythene bag in the city was taken after involving all the stake holders and taking them on board during last six months.

He said beggars and transgender were invited to join the campaign to promote cloth and paper bags in the city.

Both segments of the society have been asked to sell paper and cloth bags at a point of their choice and become part of the campaign.

All the possible assistance in setting up sale points preferably at Markaz, shopping centres and malls would be provided to them, he added.

\395