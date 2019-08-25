DC urges citizens to adopt eco-friendly bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has urged the capital dwellers to abandon the use of polythene shoppers by adopting eco-friendly bags and prove them a responsible citizen.

He noted that public should change its behavior towards an environment friendly society and get rid the menace of plastic.

"In the first phase of the campaign, the focus and ban is only on single-use carrier plastic bags to create mass awareness" he clarified while talking to APP on Sunday.

"People use those (plastic bags) for little time, without knowing its repercussions that it affects the whole Eco system badly for next 500 years," he warned.

Nearly 50 per cent of the shopkeepers in Islamabad have welcomed the ban but the administration was also facing resistance at some places, he added.

He said, alongside the regular checks on shops, the city administration was also holding awareness seminars and distributing free cloth bags to encourage the use of cotton bags among citizens.

It was not a new initiative, the Deputy Commissioner said, in country like Kenya which has very low human index its usage was completely banned.

After the new ban, as per Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules and regulations, producers of plastic bags may be fines up to Rs 500, 000 whereas sellers could face fines up to Rs 50, 000 and buyers and public seen using bags at shops could be fined up to Rs 5, 000.

Shafqaat said beggars and transgender were also invited to join the campaign to promote cloth and paper bags in the city.

Both segments of the society have been asked to sell paper and cloth bags at a point of their choice and become part of the campaign, he maintained.

All the possible assistance in setting up sale points preferably at Markaz, shopping centres and malls would be provided to them, he added.

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency Director General Farzana Altaf has said that the ministry in the initial phase was taking actions against wholesalers to cut off the supply of plastic bags.

Plastic bags have been banned in Islamabad since August 14 as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Clean Green Pakistan' campaign.

Manufacturing, sale and distribution of plastic bags is now illegal in Islamabad. The special teams are visiting different areas of the city almost daily to ensure the implementation of ban as non-violators are being heavily fined.

Pakistan uses 55 billion plastic bags every year and the overall plastic use has been growing by 15 per cent each year which has been termed detrimental by environmental experts in the absence of proper waste management and recycling process.

