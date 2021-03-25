DC urges citizens to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. (r) Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq has urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus as the current situation, spike in the coronavirus cases under third wave of COVID-19.

The current coronavirus situation have griped several areas, forces people to adopt more precaution as compared to the first wave of the disease.

According to a district administration spokesman, all possible safety measures were being taken to protect the citizens and the DC had directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

The district administration including Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates had accelerated their raids against the SOPs violators.

He informed that the administration was conducting raids across the district and the teams checked over 359 shopping malls, markets, plazas, mosques, madaris, bus stands, marriage halls, restaurants and other places. On violation of the SOPs, fines amounting to Rs 44,000 were imposed on the violators while 13 commercial places were also sealed, he added.

The district officers had been directed to focus all vulnerable areas particularly in 15 hotspot areas of the district where smart lockdown had been imposed.

He instructed the officers concerned to remain on the frontline to fulfill their official responsibilities and make all out efforts to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Punjab Government had directed the administration of Rawalpindi district to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of COVID-19 particularly in 15 Hotspot areas of the district.

Police had also launched an operation to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs.

District police were registering cases against SOP violators. Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar said that Rawalpindi district police would make all out efforts to ensure implementation on the directives of the Punjab Government to control spread of COVID-19.

He said, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.

