DC urges citizens to follow SOPs to fight coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (r) Anwar ul Haq has urged the citizens to follow the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and adopt all possible precautionary measures against coronavirus.

According to a district administration spokesman, all possible safety measures were being taken to protect the citizens and the DC had directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government. The district administration including Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates had accelerated their raids against the SOPs violators.

32 mosques and madaras, six educational institutions and a bus stand were checked by the district officers while 15 raids were also conducted at public transport terminals besides imposing Rs3,500 on the rules violators.

41 raids were conducted on public places and parks and Rs5,000 fine imposed on the violators.

Similarly, 119 raids were carried out on shopping malls, markets and plazas and 10 sealed for violating SOPs besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 44500.

12 marriage halls and 72 restaurants were also checked during the campaign launched to ensure implementation of the SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus, he informed that fines amounting to Rs 21000 were imposed on four restaurants and Rs 10,000 on marriage halls.

He said the administration was conducting raids across the district and the teams were checking shopping malls, markets, plazas, mosques, madaris, bus stands, marriage halls, restaurants and other places.

On violation of the SOPs, fines were being imposed on the violators while the shops and plazas were also being sealed, he added.

The DC had directed the officers to focus all vulnerable areas particularly hotspot areas of the district where smart lockdown had been imposed.

He instructed the officers concerned to remain on the frontline to fulfill their official responsibilities and make all out efforts to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Punjab Government had directed the administration of Rawalpindi district to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of COVID-19 particularly in Hotspot areas of the district.

Deputy CommissionerRawalpindi, Anwar ul Haq on Saturday visited Shamsabad coronavirus vaccination center and inspected the arrangements made there to facilitate the citizens.

According to District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, the mass vaccination center has vaccinated 19852 including 10793 health workers and 9059 citizens.

