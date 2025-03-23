DC Urges Citizens To Play Role In Pakistan’s Progress On Pakistan Day
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir emphasized the importance of every citizen's contribution to the protection, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan during a special ceremony held at Kanju Hall, District Council Lodhran, to celebrate Pakistan Day. Dr. Nazir, who was the chief guest at the event, highlighted the significance of the day and urged citizens to honor their roles in the country's development.
The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, CEO education Israr-ul-Haq, as well as a large number of citizens, women, and children from the community.
In her address, Dr. Lubna Nazir congratulated the people of Lodhran on Pakistan Day and spoke passionately about the historical importance of March 23, 1940. She reminded the audience that it was on this day that the Pakistan Resolution was passed, initiating the struggle for an independent homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.
"Pakistan Day holds the same significance for us as Eid, and we celebrate it with immense enthusiasm. The establishment of Pakistan as an independent Muslim state is a great blessing from Almighty Allah," Dr. Nazir stated. She added, "We pledge to keep our national flag high and will never hesitate to sacrifice everything for our beloved homeland."
The Deputy Commissioner further urged all citizens to actively contribute to the development and unity of the nation, emphasizing the role of every individual in shaping the future of Pakistan. To heighten the patriotic spirit, the event also featured performances by students, who sang national songs.
The ceremony began with a flag-hoisting event, with Dr. Lubna Nazir and other officials marking the start of the Pakistan Day celebrations with a gesture of national pride and unity.
