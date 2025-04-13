DC urges citizens to report fake goods, poor services to consumer council or court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that citizens can approach the District Consumer Protection Council or the competent authority Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner or the Consumer Court for redress of their losses, concerns/complaints regarding the purchase of fake and substandard goods and unsatisfactory services.

For the purchase of goods falling within the scope of the Punjab Consumer Protection Act 2025, including medicines, daily necessities/food, textiles, hosiery, electronic and cosmetics products, building materials, all kinds of vehicles and spare parts, etc. or professional services including public health, education, engineering, legal services, banking, water supply, electricity, Sui gas, telephone, mobile phones, internet, etc.

, as a consumer, they can file a case without a lawyer for redress of their dissatisfaction or loss, and for this, there is no need to pay any court fee or ticket. There is also a Consumer Court established in Sialkot district.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Consumer Protection Council.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that the council will take action even if fake or copy items are used in development projects and quality will not be compromised.

He appealed to citizens to call 052-4291247 for their complaints and get guidance.