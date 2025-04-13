Open Menu

DC Urges Citizens To Report Fake Goods, Poor Services To Consumer Council Or Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

DC urges citizens to report fake goods, poor services to consumer council or court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that citizens can approach the District Consumer Protection Council or the competent authority Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner or the Consumer Court for redress of their losses, concerns/complaints regarding the purchase of fake and substandard goods and unsatisfactory services.

For the purchase of goods falling within the scope of the Punjab Consumer Protection Act 2025, including medicines, daily necessities/food, textiles, hosiery, electronic and cosmetics products, building materials, all kinds of vehicles and spare parts, etc. or professional services including public health, education, engineering, legal services, banking, water supply, electricity, Sui gas, telephone, mobile phones, internet, etc.

, as a consumer, they can file a case without a lawyer for redress of their dissatisfaction or loss, and for this, there is no need to pay any court fee or ticket. There is also a Consumer Court established in Sialkot district.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Consumer Protection Council.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that the council will take action even if fake or copy items are used in development projects and quality will not be compromised.

He appealed to citizens to call 052-4291247 for their complaints and get guidance.

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

2 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

4 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

4 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

4 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

5 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

5 hours ago
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

6 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

6 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

6 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

6 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan