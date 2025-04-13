DC Urges Citizens To Report Fake Goods, Poor Services To Consumer Council Or Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that citizens can approach the District Consumer Protection Council or the competent authority Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner or the Consumer Court for redress of their losses, concerns/complaints regarding the purchase of fake and substandard goods and unsatisfactory services.
For the purchase of goods falling within the scope of the Punjab Consumer Protection Act 2025, including medicines, daily necessities/food, textiles, hosiery, electronic and cosmetics products, building materials, all kinds of vehicles and spare parts, etc. or professional services including public health, education, engineering, legal services, banking, water supply, electricity, Sui gas, telephone, mobile phones, internet, etc.
, as a consumer, they can file a case without a lawyer for redress of their dissatisfaction or loss, and for this, there is no need to pay any court fee or ticket. There is also a Consumer Court established in Sialkot district.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Consumer Protection Council.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that the council will take action even if fake or copy items are used in development projects and quality will not be compromised.
He appealed to citizens to call 052-4291247 for their complaints and get guidance.
Recent Stories
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI, JUI hold separate rallies in solidarity with people of Gaza1 hour ago
-
Delegation of US congress calls on Ayaz Sadiq2 hours ago
-
Pakistani overseas’ delegation visits Lok Virsa2 hours ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security2 hours ago
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan3 hours ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects3 hours ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country3 hours ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up3 hours ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 933 hours ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO3 hours ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh3 hours ago