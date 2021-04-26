UrduPoint.com
DC Urges Citizens To Strictly Implement COVID-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday asked the masses to ensure strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday asked the masses to ensure strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

In view of the spread of the third wave of coronavirus in the country, people should maintain social distancing and wear face masks to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further in the district, DC stressed.

He said adopting SOPs was the only way to keep ourselves and families safe from the dangerous virus.

DC also directed all officers concerned to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and impose fine against violations so that pandemic could be contained from spreading further.

