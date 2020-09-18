DC urges cleanliness in flood related areas

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Qureshi on Friday has directed the authorities for ensuring cleanliness at the food-related ares of the district

During his visit to different areas at Sobho Dero Taluka, the DC Khairpur instructed for the maintenance of proper cleanliness at slaughter houses, vegetable markets etc.

He said that he has taken a serious view of the reports that appeared in a section of the press in this very regard.

He asked the Officers of the Agriculture, Municipal and Local Government departments to ensure that proper cleanliness arrangements are also undertaken at public places.