DC Urges Collective Efforts To Eliminate Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday directed all concerned departments to keep a close liaison to handle the possible increase in dengue cases.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said that the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent it.

He directed the health officers to address the uploaded complaints on the dashboard immediately, adding exact data was essential for taking timely preventive measures to eliminate dengue.

The DC asked the officials to visit the field area regularly and ensure the attendance of anti-dengue teams.

Cheema further directed the relevant officials to ensure the drainage of stagnant rainwater as accumulated water was a leading cause of dengue larvae breeding.

