DC urges consumers to report price violations on 091-9211338

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan has stressed inspection campaigns will be intensified to apprehend violators, in order to protect the rights of consumers.

In a statement issued here Monday, the DC urged consumers to report any cases of price violations through the landline number 091-9211338.

He also directed assistant commissioners for ensuring prominent display of government approved price list for consumer in all the local markets of the district.

The price list includes all the basic commodities that the consumer needs during the holy month, such as flour, sugar, rice, pasta, chicken, oil, milk and other food commodities.

Earlier in the month, district administration has intensified crackdown against hoarders and conducted raids in different localities of the city and inspected outlets offering overprices and selling substandard food items.