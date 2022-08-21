DC urges consumers to report price violations on 091-9211338

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan on Sunday said that inspection campaigns will be intensified to apprehend violators, in order to protect the rights of consumers.

In a statement, the DC urged consumers to report any cases of price violations through the land line number 091-9211338 or unavailability of price-list at prominent places of the market.

He also directed assistant commissioners for ensuring prominent display of government approved price lists for consumers in all the local markets of the district.

The per kilogram rate for chicken broiler was Rs265, and the rates of vegetables are potato (white) Rs40, potato (red) Rs60, onion Rs120, tomato Rs105, lemon Rs140, lady finger (Punjab) Rs100, cucumber Rs70, garlic Rs200, ginger Rs300, eggplant Rs70, pumpkin Rs50, cauliflower Rs 70 and cabbage was available on Rs 50 per Kg in district Peshawar.