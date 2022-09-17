UrduPoint.com

DC Urges Consumers To Report Price Violations On 091-9211338, Fixes Rates Of Edibles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 02:01 PM

DC urges consumers to report price violations on 091-9211338, fixes rates of edibles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan on Saturday said that inspection campaigns will be intensified to apprehend violators, in order to protect the rights of consumers.

In a price list of edibles issued here, the per kilogram rate for chicken broiler was fixed at Rs265, and the rates of vegetables are potato (white) Rs46, potato (red) Rs66, onion Rs90, tomato Rs90, green-chili Rs240, lemon Rs220, ladyfinger (Punjab) Rs120, cucumber Rs120, garlic Rs320, ginger Rs380, eggplant Rs80, pumpkin Rs50, cauliflower Rs 50 and cabbage was available on Rs 100 per Kg in district Peshawar.

The DC urged consumers to report any cases of price violations through the landline number 091-9211338 or unavailability of price-list at prominent places of the market.

He also directed assistant commissioners for ensuring prominent display of government approved price lists for consumers in all the local markets of the district.

Related Topics

Peshawar Punjab Price Market All Government

Recent Stories

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

23 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

2 hours ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.