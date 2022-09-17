DC urges consumers to report price violations on 091-9211338, fixes rates of edibles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan on Saturday said that inspection campaigns will be intensified to apprehend violators, in order to protect the rights of consumers.

In a price list of edibles issued here, the per kilogram rate for chicken broiler was fixed at Rs265, and the rates of vegetables are potato (white) Rs46, potato (red) Rs66, onion Rs90, tomato Rs90, green-chili Rs240, lemon Rs220, ladyfinger (Punjab) Rs120, cucumber Rs120, garlic Rs320, ginger Rs380, eggplant Rs80, pumpkin Rs50, cauliflower Rs 50 and cabbage was available on Rs 100 per Kg in district Peshawar.

The DC urged consumers to report any cases of price violations through the landline number 091-9211338 or unavailability of price-list at prominent places of the market.

He also directed assistant commissioners for ensuring prominent display of government approved price lists for consumers in all the local markets of the district.