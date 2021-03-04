DC urges deptts to actively participate in plantation drive

All the departments of Bahawalpur district must actively participate in the tree plantation drive in order to make it successful and to achieve the set targets of the plantation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :All the departments of Bahawalpur district must actively participate in the tree plantation drive in order to make it successful and to achieve the set targets of the plantation. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial while presiding over a meeting of Tree Plantation Drive at the Committee Room of his office.

He said that the planted saplings must be taken care of in order to make the drive a success. He urged departments to plant more and more trees especially in schools, colleges and hospitals. He directed to plant more indigenous plants to improve flora and fauna.

The meeting was told that 8000 plants would be planted in colleges,30000 in schools and 6300 in hospitals. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Jamali, Divisional Forest Officer Fareed Ahmad and other concerned officers.