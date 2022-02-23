DC urges Distt Admn, Health deptt to educate people about anti-polio Campaign

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :District administration and Department of Health in cooperation with Ulema and Social leaders should create awareness among the public regarding anti- Polio Campaign.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar while addressing a workshop organized to finalize arrangements were being made for National Anti-Polio Campaign and for the awareness of social welfare organizations and Ulema commencing from February 28 to March 06, 2022 throughout the district.

DC said that due to hectic efforts of related departments and Polio teams not a single case of Polio was reported in the district since last one year.

He expressed hope that with the efforts of polio teams, concerned departments and cooperation of religious, political and social leaders the spreading of Polio could be prevented.

Addressing the workshop Additional Deputy Commissioner Sonia Kaleem, Project Manager Pak International Polio Plus Committee of Rotary International Ashar Ali, District Chairman Polio Plus Committee and District Governor Rotary International Tehzeebul Hassan Kazmi, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Child specialist Dr Ali Akbar Siyal, President Sindh Ulema Task Force Muhammad Aamir and other speakers said"Parents shall cooperate with house to house visiting Polio teams for vaccination of children up to the age of five years in order to clean Polio from the society as prevention is better than treatment.

" "There is no treatment for Polio affected children throughout the world,"he added.

They said that parents should get administered Polio drops to their children and save them from lifelong disability. They said that religious leaders and Mosque prayer leaders also have their responsibilities in this regard to educate the public about the importance of Polio drops so that negative reactions of Polio drops could e be removed from the minds of people.

On the occasion, Project Manager National Polio Plus Committee of Rotary International Pakistan Ashar Ali in his address said"Rotary International is providing funds to World Health Organization and UNICEF for elimination of Polio from the country apart from facilities being provided to Polio workers." On the occasion, religious Ulema from all sects expressed their cooperation with the District Administration and Health Department on Anti-Polio Campaign and preventing children from other disastrous diseases.

The workshop was also attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Ameena Brohi, Dr Riaz Shah, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, DSP Piaro Khan Jamali, AssistantCommissioners of all tehsils and officials of departments concerned.