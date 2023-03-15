DC urges effective coordination

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Wednesday emphasized maintaining effective coordination amongst all departments with a view to speed up the pace of development schemes and projects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Wednesday emphasized maintaining effective coordination amongst all departments with a view to speed up the pace of development schemes and projects.

He stressed this while presiding over a review meeting of the Finance and Planning & Development Departments at his office here on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner stressed that the departmental performance be apprised along with the headway that has been made and impediments, if any, be also pointed out.

He also emphasized the need for ensuring the monitoring of the schemes and the projects.

Earlier, the Director Planing and Development Sumkur gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.