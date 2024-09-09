Open Menu

DC Urges Efforts For Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DC urges efforts for anti-polio drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Monday announced that an anti-polio campaign (SNID) was set to run from September 9 to September 15, 2024, focused on protecting children under 5 from polio.

He stressed the importance of the campaign, urging residents of Hyderabad to ensure their children receive anti- polio drops.

DC added that our health teams will be stationed throughout neighborhoods to provide widespread coverage.

He emphasized the collective effort to achieve a polio-free future, calling on the community to support the campaign’s success.

Related Topics

Polio Hyderabad September From

Recent Stories

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi ..

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video

8 minutes ago
 Potential movement could start anytime to focus Ad ..

Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza

14 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain a ..

Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

22 minutes ago
 Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi' ..

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..

1 hour ago
 Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extens ..

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension

2 hours ago
 Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise ..

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

2 days ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan