DC urges efforts for anti-polio drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Monday announced that an anti-polio campaign (SNID) was set to run from September 9 to September 15, 2024, focused on protecting children under 5 from polio.

He stressed the importance of the campaign, urging residents of Hyderabad to ensure their children receive anti- polio drops.

DC added that our health teams will be stationed throughout neighborhoods to provide widespread coverage.

He emphasized the collective effort to achieve a polio-free future, calling on the community to support the campaign’s success.