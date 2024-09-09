DC Urges Efforts For Anti-polio Drive
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Monday announced that an anti-polio campaign (SNID) was set to run from September 9 to September 15, 2024, focused on protecting children under 5 from polio.
He stressed the importance of the campaign, urging residents of Hyderabad to ensure their children receive anti- polio drops.
DC added that our health teams will be stationed throughout neighborhoods to provide widespread coverage.
He emphasized the collective effort to achieve a polio-free future, calling on the community to support the campaign’s success.
