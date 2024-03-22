Open Menu

DC Urges Every Person To Plant A Tree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DC urges every person to plant a tree

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said there is severe shortage of forests in the country, and the only solution is that every person must plant a tree so that challenges like increasing environmental pollution can be tackled effectively.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar, organised after the inaugural ceremony of the Spring 2024 Plantation Campaign at Government Jinnah Islamia College on the World Forestry Day.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Adviser Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Captain (retd) Atta Muhammad Khan, Principal Mujahid Bukhari, District Forest Officer Irshadullah Gondal, Arshad Butt, Abdul Shakoor Mirza and Champion of Green Pakistan Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman, besides a large number of students, attended the seminar.

Atta Muhammad said it was a national and moral responsibility of all citizens to make the plantation campaign successful, especially the youth should understand its importance and play their role in making the country green.

Earlier, MPA Chaudhry Tariq Subhani participated in the awareness walk as a special guest, and planted saplings, along with other guests. Special prayers were made for security and stability of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Punjab Provincial Assembly Sialkot Moral All Government

Recent Stories

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

8 minutes ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

40 minutes ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

48 minutes ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

1 hour ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

2 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

4 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

16 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan