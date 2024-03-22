DC Urges Every Person To Plant A Tree
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has said there is severe shortage of forests in the country, and the only solution is that every person must plant a tree so that challenges like increasing environmental pollution can be tackled effectively.
He expressed these views while addressing a seminar, organised after the inaugural ceremony of the Spring 2024 Plantation Campaign at Government Jinnah Islamia College on the World Forestry Day.
Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Adviser Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Captain (retd) Atta Muhammad Khan, Principal Mujahid Bukhari, District Forest Officer Irshadullah Gondal, Arshad Butt, Abdul Shakoor Mirza and Champion of Green Pakistan Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman, besides a large number of students, attended the seminar.
Atta Muhammad said it was a national and moral responsibility of all citizens to make the plantation campaign successful, especially the youth should understand its importance and play their role in making the country green.
Earlier, MPA Chaudhry Tariq Subhani participated in the awareness walk as a special guest, and planted saplings, along with other guests. Special prayers were made for security and stability of the country.
