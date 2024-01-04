DC urges first anti-polio drive successful in Jhang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi has directed all the concerned officials to make successful the five-day anti-polio drive to begin on January 08.

He was chairing a meeting here Thursday to review the plans made by the Health Department.

The DC got briefing about the initiative and gave directions to the heads of health instructions for effectively training the polio workers. He said that 2343 mobile teams would provide anti-polio drops to 561000 children during the event.

He urged the parents to give their kids anti-polio drops in order to prevent them from disabilities.

Representatives of WHO, NGOs, officials of education Department, Health Department, assistant commissioners and the Additional Deputy Commissioner General attended the meeting.