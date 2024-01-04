Open Menu

DC Urges First Anti-polio Drive Successful In Jhang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 09:13 PM

DC urges first anti-polio drive successful in Jhang

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi has directed all the concerned officials to make successful the five-day anti-polio drive to begin on January 08

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi has directed all the concerned officials to make successful the five-day anti-polio drive to begin on January 08.

He was chairing a meeting here Thursday to review the plans made by the Health Department.

The DC got briefing about the initiative and gave directions to the heads of health instructions for effectively training the polio workers. He said that 2343 mobile teams would provide anti-polio drops to 561000 children during the event.

He urged the parents to give their kids anti-polio drops in order to prevent them from disabilities.

Representatives of WHO, NGOs, officials of education Department, Health Department, assistant commissioners and the Additional Deputy Commissioner General attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Polio Education Mobile Jhang January Event All From

Recent Stories

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes ac ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes action against election code vio ..

3 minutes ago
 Court defers indictment against PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court defers indictment against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

4 minutes ago
 Irregularities' allegations in FCPS seats to be in ..

Irregularities' allegations in FCPS seats to be investigated: ED PIMS

4 minutes ago
 NTL and NRTC forge partnership for indigenous biom ..

NTL and NRTC forge partnership for indigenous biometric technology development

4 minutes ago
 K-P caretaker cabinet approves draft ordinance of ..

K-P caretaker cabinet approves draft ordinance of amendments to PPC, CrPC

4 minutes ago
 Turbat University announces entry test schedule fo ..

Turbat University announces entry test schedule for graduate programs

4 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi visits office of CPNE

Mayor Karachi visits office of CPNE

41 minutes ago
 KU, NAPA agree to explore academic partnership in ..

KU, NAPA agree to explore academic partnership in correctional sciences

42 minutes ago
 Three project started to generate energy from wast ..

Three project started to generate energy from waste materials: Mayor Karachi

42 minutes ago
 Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes

Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes

42 minutes ago
 Citizens advised to be cautious during prevailing ..

Citizens advised to be cautious during prevailing dense fog

41 minutes ago
 European, US stocks creep higher

European, US stocks creep higher

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan