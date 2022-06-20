DC urges for gaining lucrative agriculture output through collective efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Monday said that growers and traders should take collective steps for gaining lucrative agriculture output so that the farmer could prosper while taking part in the economic development of the country.

According to a hand out issued by the district information office, DC expressed these views while chairing a meeting with growers and factory owners in his office.

He assured to remove reservations of traders and factory owners as conducive atmosphere will be provided to them for running business as well as steps would be taken for ensuring market access to growers.

DC directed factory owners to install dust filters as per directives issued by the Environment protection agency.

He directed weight and measurement officer Ghulam Hussain Memon to inspect weighbridges of all factories and also instructed all assistant commissioners to remove reservations of growers about factory owners Among others Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas, Assistant Director weight and measurement Ghulam Hussain Memon, Gul Ameer Environment officers, SCA officer Ali Murad Nizamani, representatives of cotton factories and traders of Badin, Mirpurkhas,Umerkot and other areas were also present in the meeting.