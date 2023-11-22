Open Menu

DC Urges For Protection Of Special Children's Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza on Wednesday emphasized the significance and protection of special children’s rights

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza on Wednesday emphasized the significance and protection of special children’s rights.

While addressing a ceremony organized by the Punjab Special education Department in Attock, he urged civil society to support the efforts to integrate special children into the mainstream.

He underscored the collective responsibility of society to care for, educate, and train individuals with special needs. The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the need for cooperation between district administration and the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of special and differently-abled children.

On the occasion, assistive devices were distributed among disabled students at the Deaf and Defective school in Attock. District Education Officer, Special Education Rawalpindi, and other officials were also present at the event.

