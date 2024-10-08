Open Menu

DC Urges For Readiness To Handle Natural Calamities Any Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC urges for readiness to handle natural calamities any time

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Syeda Ramla Ali on Tuesday urged people and district administration to remain prepared every time to cope with natural calamities.

She was addressing an awareness walk arranged on the occasion of 19th anniversary of devastating earthquake 2005 which was being observed today.

The officials of Rescue 1122, PDMA, Civil Defense and other departments participated in the walk.

The DC said the walk was organized for spreading awareness about measures to minimize losses in catastrophes like earthquake and floods and pray for elevations of the people who lost their precious lives in the devastating earthquake in 2005.

The Rescue 1122 team participated in mock exercise to handle any emergency situation on the occasion.

APP/abt/378

