DC urges for timely completion of Timergara Medical College (TMC)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday visited the under construction Timergara Medical College (TMC) and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday visited the under construction Timergara Medical College (TMC) and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work.

Chief Engineer C&W, XEN C&W, MPA Malak Shafi Ullah Khan and MPA Muhammad Azam Khan was also present on this occasion.

Project Director Dr. Shaukat Ali briefed about the progress made so far and the way forward.

Deputy Commissioner and the elected MPAs urged for timely completion and committed their full support for the timely completion of Timergara Medical College.