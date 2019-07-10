UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Urges For Timely Completion Of Timergara Medical College (TMC)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:47 PM

DC urges for timely completion of Timergara Medical College (TMC)

Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday visited the under construction Timergara Medical College (TMC) and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday visited the under construction Timergara Medical College (TMC) and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work.

Chief Engineer C&W, XEN C&W, MPA Malak Shafi Ullah Khan and MPA Muhammad Azam Khan was also present on this occasion.

Project Director Dr. Shaukat Ali briefed about the progress made so far and the way forward.

Deputy Commissioner and the elected MPAs urged for timely completion and committed their full support for the timely completion of Timergara Medical College.

Related Topics

Progress Timergara

Recent Stories

16 proclaimed offenders arrested in Faisalabad

24 seconds ago

China 5 Year treasury bond future close higher Wed ..

26 seconds ago

S. Korea warns of 'prolonged' export row with Japa ..

7 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

28 seconds ago

At least 24 killed in brutal Papua New Guinea trib ..

35 seconds ago

Bureaucracy too responsible for corruption: Zulfi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.