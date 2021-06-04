UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Urges Govt Employees To Get Vaccinated Against Corona

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:54 PM

DC urges govt employees to get vaccinated against corona

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has advised employees of government and private institutions to get themselves vaccinated against Corona pandemic or their salaries would be withheld on the directives of Sindh Government if not in a period of one week

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has advised employees of government and private institutions to get themselves vaccinated against Corona pandemic or their salaries would be withheld on the directives of Sindh Government if not in a period of one week.

He was chairing a meeting regarding vaccination of employees of government and private institutions and general public.

Deputy Commissioner said that news appearing at social media regarding Corona vaccination are fake and fabricated.

He said that people of the district shall get vaccinated for safety of their and lives of their loved ones.

He directed heads of all district departments to get their whole office staff vaccinated positively in a period of one week and submit a report in this regard at office of Deputy Commissioner.

DC also directed leaders traders' unions and alliances to get themselves and their employees vaccinated positively or their shops would be sealed. DC directed officials of health department to forms five mobile vaccination teams with capability and facility of vaccinating public of district and tehsil level on daily basis.

He also directed to set up Corona Vaccination Center at each Basic Health Unit of the district to avoid and difficulty to public coming for vaccination.

He appealed Department if Information, print, electronic and social media men to play their role in creation of awareness among general mass regarding vaccination against pandemic.

He also instructed all Assistant Commissioners to visit Corona Vaccination Centers set up in their jurisdiction and take account of facilities available for the cause.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali said that so far 43,000 persons are vaccinated in the district against Corona and in case of cooperation from pubic ensured the vaccination of all above 18 years of age.

He said that process of vaccination through mobile vaccination teams is in progress in different schools of the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical University Hospital Dr Yar Ali Jamali, Additional District Health Office Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Umer Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of police, local government and other departments.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Social Media Visit Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

Police arrest five suspects illegally using brand ..

2 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for polio ..

2 minutes ago

Online audio, video users surge to over 900m in Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Exports touch US$22.563 billion during July-May 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Putin says wants to find ways with Biden to improv ..

5 minutes ago

Foreign exchange reserves rise to $ 272 million: G ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.