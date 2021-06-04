DC urges govt employees to get vaccinated against corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has advised employees of government and private institutions to get themselves vaccinated against Corona pandemic or their salaries would be withheld on the directives of Sindh Government if not in a period of one week.

He was chairing a meeting regarding vaccination of employees of government and private institutions and general public.

Deputy Commissioner said that news appearing at social media regarding Corona vaccination are fake and fabricated.

He said that people of the district shall get vaccinated for safety of their and lives of their loved ones.

He directed heads of all district departments to get their whole office staff vaccinated positively in a period of one week and submit a report in this regard at office of Deputy Commissioner.

DC also directed leaders traders' unions and alliances to get themselves and their employees vaccinated positively or their shops would be sealed. DC directed officials of health department to forms five mobile vaccination teams with capability and facility of vaccinating public of district and tehsil level on daily basis.

He also directed to set up Corona Vaccination Center at each Basic Health Unit of the district to avoid and difficulty to public coming for vaccination.

He appealed Department if Information, print, electronic and social media men to play their role in creation of awareness among general mass regarding vaccination against pandemic.

He also instructed all Assistant Commissioners to visit Corona Vaccination Centers set up in their jurisdiction and take account of facilities available for the cause.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali said that so far 43,000 persons are vaccinated in the district against Corona and in case of cooperation from pubic ensured the vaccination of all above 18 years of age.

He said that process of vaccination through mobile vaccination teams is in progress in different schools of the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical University Hospital Dr Yar Ali Jamali, Additional District Health Office Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Umer Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of police, local government and other departments.