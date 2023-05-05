DC urges health workers to play role for eradicating polio

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani Friday urged officials of Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering anti-polio drops to children up to 5 years during the campaign from May 15 to 21

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani Friday urged officials of Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering anti-polio drops to children up to 5 years during the campaign from May 15 to 21.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District EPI & Polio Eradication Committee at his office.

He also directed the health department to make all out efforts for eradicating the crippling disease from the district.

He directed to ensure visits of Mobile teams to remote and Katcha areas for ensuring administrating polio drops to every child.

The deputy commissioner assured the teams would be provided with transport facility and assistance to make the campaign a success.

He said that action would be taken against the officials for their negligence in the campaign.

The DC said that there was a need for awareness of the public through print and electronic media as well as the NGOs play role in that regards.

He directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign.

The DC appreciated the efforts of District Health Officer for taking concrete steps in that regard.

Earlier, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Babu Lal informed that estimated number of 317,677 children, aged upto 5 years would be immunized polio drops in the district.

He also informed that in all the talukas of the district, 5 zones were established and 836 teams had been formed along with 59 fixed immunization centers to vaccinate the children.

He hoped that the target would be achieved.

The DHO further said that 66 transit polio teams had also been constituted in the district to administer polio drops at Railway station, bus stops and various markets.

During the meeting Focal person for Polio Bashir Ahmed pointed out the requirements and other issues of the campaign.

The representative of police department assured to provide vehicles and security facilities to the mobile teams in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot, Representative of UNICEF, NGOs, Revenue Officers, education Officers were present in the meeting and the concerned officers assured that all out efforts would be made to make the campaign successful.