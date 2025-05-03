Open Menu

DC Urges Joint Efforts To Tackle Child Malnutrition

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali, while addressing the UNICEF team, said on Saturday that malnutrition was a serious problem that not only affects the development of children but also has a profound impact on the future of the nation. To address this challenge, government agencies, international organizations, especially UNICEF, and local welfare organizations need to work together.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot stressed that only through a coordinated strategy and collective efforts we can overcome the critical issue of malnutrition. She said that the Punjab government has initiated special initiatives at the district level, including awareness campaigns on maternal and child health, provision of nutritious food and establishment of special care units in medical centers.

Deputy Commissioner said that the UNICEF team appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government and said that the organization will continue to provide all possible support to eradicate malnutrition.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali urged all relevant institutions to take immediate and effective steps to identify, care and treat malnourished children under an integrated system so that the architect of the future can lead a healthy life.

