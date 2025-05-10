DC urges journalists to refrain from spreading rumours, unverified information in prevailing situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri has urged all journalists, especially print and electronic media, and social media users to refrain from spreading rumors and unverified information in the current sensitive situation.

According to a Hand out issued here on Saturday, DC Jamshoro said that the entire nation is united against Indian aggression, so we have to be more careful and responsible in our duties.

He said that before sharing any news or post, make sure to verify it completely.

The publication of unverified information only causes chaos, while our collective interest lies in fact-based journalism and a serious attitude. Caution, verification and solidarity are the keys to addressing the current challenges.