Open Menu

DC Urges Journalists To Refrain From Spreading Rumours, Unverified Information In Prevailing Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM

DC urges journalists to refrain from spreading rumours, unverified information in prevailing situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri has urged all journalists, especially print and electronic media, and social media users to refrain from spreading rumors and unverified information in the current sensitive situation.

According to a Hand out issued here on Saturday, DC Jamshoro said that the entire nation is united against Indian aggression, so we have to be more careful and responsible in our duties.

He said that before sharing any news or post, make sure to verify it completely.

The publication of unverified information only causes chaos, while our collective interest lies in fact-based journalism and a serious attitude. Caution, verification and solidarity are the keys to addressing the current challenges.

Recent Stories

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

9 minutes ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

42 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

1 hour ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

2 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

2 hours ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

2 hours ago
vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

4 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan