DC urges masses to avail subsidy from Sahulat Bazaars

KHNAEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Sunday urged people to visit Sahulat Bazaars to purchase best quality commodities on subsidized rates .

During a surprise visit of Kabirwala Sahulat Bazaar here, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that the government has set up these bazaars to facilitate masses by providing good quality commodities on subsidized rates.

He directed officers concerned to ensure best quality commodities in the bazars and less rates as compare to the open market.

He directed market and municipal committees to ensure implantation of provincial government's instructions regarding sahulat bazaars. He also directed them to check quality of vegetables, fruits and other commodities of the bazaar.