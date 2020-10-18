UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Urges Masses To Avail Subsidy From Sahulat Bazaars

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

DC urges masses to avail subsidy from Sahulat Bazaars

KHNAEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Sunday urged people to visit Sahulat Bazaars to purchase best quality commodities on subsidized rates .

During a surprise visit of Kabirwala Sahulat Bazaar here, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that the government has set up these bazaars to facilitate masses by providing good quality commodities on subsidized rates.

He directed officers concerned to ensure best quality commodities in the bazars and less rates as compare to the open market.

He directed market and municipal committees to ensure implantation of provincial government's instructions regarding sahulat bazaars. He also directed them to check quality of vegetables, fruits and other commodities of the bazaar.

Related Topics

Visit Kabirwala Sunday Market Government Best

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints DIFC Authority&#039; ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,215 new COVID-19 cases, 1,162 reco ..

15 minutes ago

India reports more than 61,000 COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to perform ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host oil and gas industry’s largest ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 15,099 new coronavirus cases, 185 d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.