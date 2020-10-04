DC urges masses to maintain peace

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar Sunday said that we could eliminate extremism and violence from the world by seeking guidance from Holy Quran and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)".

Talking to Ulema, members of peace committee, public leaders and district administration here, the Deputy Commissioner urged them to play the role for maintaining peace, unity and tolerance in society on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

The DC said that the district administration had finalized the foolproof arrangements to maintain law and order in the district.