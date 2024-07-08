Open Menu

DC Urges Masses To Maintain Peace During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DC urges masses to maintain peace during Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Monday urgers the religious scholars, traders, and citizens to support the district administration's efforts.

During his visit to different routes of procession in the city, the deputy commissioner praised the community's past efforts in maintaining peace and order during the holy month and emphasized the need for continued cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of adhering to the schedule, respecting the sanctity of mosques and pulpits, and avoiding sectarian speeches to prevent any untoward incidents.

He also stressed the necessity for religious scholars and traders from all sects to respect the law and collaborate with the administration.

On the occasion representatives from the traders expressed their views and assured their full cooperation in maintaining peace and order during the holy month.

