UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Urges Masses To Play Role In Tree Plantation Campaign

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

DC urges masses to play role in tree plantation campaign

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Anan Qamar Sunday said that every individual must play his role in tree plantation campaign and make it a success.

He said this while chairing a meeting held in connection with "Spring Tree Plantation Campaign". All the concerned officers were present on the occasion.

DC said that during this campaign 2.6 million saplings will be planted in different areas of the district which include 1.2 million saplings in govt forests , 65,000 saplings in defence areas , 40 thousand saplings in govt institutes and 1.3 million saplings in private sector .

DC emphasised upon all the officers to take personal interest in this tree plantation campaign and ensure meeting the set targets.

Related Topics

Attock Sunday All Government Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

40 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

55 minutes ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

3 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

3 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

3 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.