DC urges masses to play role in tree plantation campaign

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Anan Qamar Sunday said that every individual must play his role in tree plantation campaign and make it a success.

He said this while chairing a meeting held in connection with "Spring Tree Plantation Campaign". All the concerned officers were present on the occasion.

DC said that during this campaign 2.6 million saplings will be planted in different areas of the district which include 1.2 million saplings in govt forests , 65,000 saplings in defence areas , 40 thousand saplings in govt institutes and 1.3 million saplings in private sector .

DC emphasised upon all the officers to take personal interest in this tree plantation campaign and ensure meeting the set targets.